 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona won’t pay more than €25 million for Amrabat - report

A limit has been set

By Gill Clark
/ new
SOCCER: APR 05 Coppa Italia - Cremonese vs Fiorentina Photo by Stefano Nicoli/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly remain interested in Sofyan Amrabat and are hoping to reach an agreement with Fiorentina this summer.

Amrabat missed out on a winter move, although his brother has admitted that he really wanted to sign for the Catalans.

His agent, Mohamed Sinouh, has since hinted Amrabat could move on in the summer and it seems Barca will reignite their interest.

Diario Sport reckon that Barcelona want to do a deal but will not (or can not) pay more than €25 million for the midfielder.

The Catalans were willing to take Amrabat on loan with a €40m purchase option but it seems that offer is now history.

Amrabat only has one year left on his contract, and is keen to make the move, which is why Barca think he can potentially be signed for a lower fee.

It’s not clear what Fiorentina think about that, particularly as other clubs are likely to be interested in the Morocco international too this summer.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes