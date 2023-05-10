Barcelona won’t pay more than €25 million for Amrabat - report

Barcelona reportedly remain interested in Sofyan Amrabat and are hoping to reach an agreement with Fiorentina this summer.

Amrabat missed out on a winter move, although his brother has admitted that he really wanted to sign for the Catalans.

His agent, Mohamed Sinouh, has since hinted Amrabat could move on in the summer and it seems Barca will reignite their interest.

Diario Sport reckon that Barcelona want to do a deal but will not (or can not) pay more than €25 million for the midfielder.

The Catalans were willing to take Amrabat on loan with a €40m purchase option but it seems that offer is now history.

Amrabat only has one year left on his contract, and is keen to make the move, which is why Barca think he can potentially be signed for a lower fee.

It’s not clear what Fiorentina think about that, particularly as other clubs are likely to be interested in the Morocco international too this summer.