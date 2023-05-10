Sergi Roberto tipped to take over Barcelona captaincy if Busquets leaves

Sergi Roberto is being tipped to take over the captain’s armband at Barcelona if Sergio Busquets walks away at the end of the season.

Busquets is reportedly going to call time on his career at the Camp Nou when his contract ends this summer.

The midfielder’s departure means Xavi’s side will need a new captain, and Diario Sport are reporting that Roberto will be the man to take over the armband.

The report reckons Roberto is currently next in line and the dressing room will respect that and be happy for the versatile star to succeed Busquets.

Roberto signed a one-year contract extension earlier this season so will definitely be at the club next year, although it’s not clear how often he will start for Barca.

If Roberto does succeed Busquets, then Jordi Alba will step up and become second captain and Marc-Andre ter Stegen the third skipper.

A fourth captain would then be chosen and is likely to be one from Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Ronald Araujo or Robert Lewandowski.