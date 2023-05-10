Back to training - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona squad have been taking a few days off this week, but on Tuesday they were back at the training ground to commence preparations for the game with Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday at 9pm CEST, where victory would clinch the Liga title.

FC Barcelona to play friendly in Tokyo against Vissel Kobe - FC Barcelona

Barça will be travelling to Japan straight after the last league fixture against Celta Vigo for a game on June 6 against the side featuring former blaugrana players Andrés Iniesta and Sergi Samper

Iñaki Peña extends contract to 2026 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Iñaki Peña have reached an agreement to extend the goalkeeper's contract until 30 June 2026. The buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros.

Sergio Busquets to leave Barcelona when his contract expires this summer - SPORT

The decision has been made. Sergio Busquets will leave FC Barcelona as of 30 June, the day his current contract with the Blaugrana expires. After several months of meditation, the Barça captain will bring an end to his time at Spotify Camp Nou after 15 seasons in the first team.

Sergi Roberto to be Barcelona's new captain for the 2023-24 season - SPORT

Sergio Busquets's departure from Barcelona will lead to a change of roles in the dressing room. The most important is the change of captain as the armband will pass to his successor, Sergi Roberto.

The curious case of Ilias Akhomach after Leeds deal fell through - SPORT

Ilias Akhomach has been on a constant merry-go-round this season. His contractual situation has conditioned his campaign with his current deal expiring on June 30 and the discrepancies over his renewal seem difficult to solve.

Deco arrives in Barcelona with the mission of convincing Raphinha - SPORT

Former player and current agent Deco will arrive in Barcelona on Tuesday with the intention of meeting with his charge, Raphinha, as well as Barça officials. The ultimate goal of the former Blaugrana player and now football agent is to convince the Brazilian international striker to accept one of the offers and return to the Premier League.

Barcelona's final offer for Sofyan Amrabat - SPORT

Barça are set to bolster their midfield, a priori, with the arrival of two midfielders. The idea is to sign Gundogan, although there is still no financial agreement with the player, and a more physical player, who would be Sofyan Amrabat.

The young French talent Barca are trying to lure - SPORT

Barça are still trying to scout talents in European football to strengthen the youth teams with the aim of bringing them into the first team one day. One of the players Barça could sign is Souchaux midfielder Amidou Doumbouya.