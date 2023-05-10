 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raphinha hits back at rumors he’s agreed to leave Barcelona

The forward is not happy

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga Santander Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Raphinha has hit back at rumors he’s agreed to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Recent speculation has claimed Barca are willing to offload the Brazilian, to ease their financial problems, and he could he heading back to the Premier League.

All of which appears to have brought an angry response from Raphinha. The forward has posted the following comment on Instagram in response to a report he’s on the move.

“Whoever said this is lying. This is lying. Whoever said this is a liar, misinformed and unprofessional. If my comment gets deleted I’ll post on my instagram.”

Raphinha has scored 10 times and contributed 11 assists in his first season at Barcelona since moving from Leeds United.

However, Barca need to raise funds this summer which has brought speculation the forward is one of several players who could be sacrificed.

Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Franck Kessie have also been mentioned as players who could be sold in the summer by the Catalan giants.

