Sergio Busquets confirms he’s leaving Barcelona

Sergio Busquets has confirmed he will will leave Barcelona at the end of the season when his current contract expires

It’s the end of an era for a true club legend who departs after almost 20 years at the club and having won over 30 trophies.

Busquets has posted a video message on his Instagram account which Barca have also shared.

Here’s what Busi has had to say.

“Hello Culers. The time has come to announce this will be my last season at Barcelona. It has been an unforgettable journey. Since I was a child coming to the matches or watching them on TV. I always dreamed of playing with this shirt in this stadium. And reality has exceeded my dreams. “I wouldn’t have believed you if you’d told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world. The club of my life, of which I have been, am, and always be a fan, member, player, captain. And surpass 700 matches. “It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years, but everything has a beginning and an end, and although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come.”

Busquets also goes on to give thanks to all the staff who have helped him throughout his career, his team-mates past and presents, the fans, and his family, before signing off with the following.....

“Being a Barca fan is the best thing there is.”

Farewell, legend.