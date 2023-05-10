 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona stars past and present pay tribute to Sergio Busquets

The midfielder has called time on his Barca career

By Gill Clark
/ new
Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets holds the Ch Photo credit should read JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona players past and present have been busy paying tribute to Sergio Busquets after the midfielder confirmed his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

Jordi Alba, Carles Puyol and Andres Iniesta are among those who have sent messages to the veteran ahead of his summer desparture from the club.

Here’s what they’ve had to say:

“Friend, after so many experiences together, what can I tell you that you don’t know? You leave your home leaving an indelible mark in the history of Barça,” wrote Jordi Alba.

“More than 700 games and a fundamental part of so many titles and nights of glory that all the culers will always remember.

“It has been a great pride to share these years at your side on the pitch, and an immense fortune to enjoy your friendship and that of your family. We love you very much and wish you the best of luck in what is to come! Thank you for everything”.

Carles Puyol was up next and had the following words. “Thanks for everything, Busi. I’ve been lucky to have you by my side (you are not aware of the peace of mind it gave me knowing you were ahead). I wish you all the best.”

There were also a few words from Gerard Pique: “A run together, it has been a huge pleasure. Thanks for everything.”

And of course Andres Iniesta, who will see Busquets next month for a friendly in Japan, also joined in the tributes.

“Congratulations on your career at Barça, friend, legend and mirror of our club! More than an honor for me to share so many moments together! I wish you the best in the future!”

There were also some kinds words from Sergi Roberto who responded to Busquets’s farewell post on Instagram.

“You are the best, Sergio Busquets. I will miss you a lot,” he wrote. “An example in every way, I have been lucky enough to share many moments with you and day to day will not be easy without you. You deserve the best.”

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has also spoken to the club’s media about Busi.

“It’s very tough news, especially on a personal level. We had been together for a long time,” he explained.

“It’s a shame that he is leaving. He has been a key player on and off the field and he gives us a lot. He is a natural leader. It will be almost impossible to fill that gap.”

And finally, president Joan Laporta paid tribute to Busquets and said that although he’s leaving, the club will always be his home.

“He is an exceptional player, an extraordinary person, a great Barcelona captain,” he said. “He is an exemplary person who is part of our shield and will always have Barça as his home.”

