Barcelona meet with Jordi Alba’s agents to discuss future - report

FC Barcelona has met with the agents representing Jordi Alba to discuss the left-back’s future, according to a report in Catalonia. Alba has one more year left on his current contract, though it’s understood his salary is considered too high by the club.

There was no talk about a salary reduction, or about attempting to rescind the contract. Instead, the club said they would be prepared to listen to offers for Alba. Last summer, the Catalans reportedly agreed to a loan deal with Inter Milan, which the player rejected.

It’s understood that Alba has no problems taking on a backup role to Alejandro Balde, something that’s already happened this season. He still contributed off the bench, memorably scoring what is increasingly looking like a title-winning goal against Osasuna. He wants to stay with the club of his heart for the remaining last year of his deal.

The talks could have also included other players represented by the same agency as topic of discussion, namely Pau Torres or Hugo Guillamón. Torres, a centerback who plays for Villarreal and Spain, may interest the club but Barcelona have a lot of other options in that position.

Guillamón can also play as a centerback, but it’s his ability as a holding midfielder that interests Barcelona, who are losing Sergio Busquets this summer.

Nico González (currently on loan to Valencia) and Pablo Torre have been mentioned as possibly involved in a swap deal, but nothing has been decided at all on that front.