Lionel Messi sends message to Sergio Busquets after Barcelona captain announces exit

Lionel Messi has sent a message to Sergio Busquets after the captain announced he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

The two players spent well over a decade playing together in the first team at Barcelona, winning everything on offer for the Catalan giants.

Messi and Busquets remain close friends now and the GOAT has paid tribute to the midfielder after hearing he’s set to move on from Barca.

“On the field always with the 5 but in reality as a player and as a person you are a 10, Busi,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I wish you the best in your new stage and always, both to you and to your entire family.

“Thank you for on and off the pitch, there were so many moments we spent together, many good and some also complicated... They will stay forever!”

There had been speculation that Messi and Busquets could end up playing together next season, with both players facing uncertain futures.

The duo are thought to have attracted interest from Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

It’s not clear yet where either will play next season. Rumors continue that Messi could still return to Barcelona but a decision will not be announced until his PSG season is over.