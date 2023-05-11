Poll: Who should be Barcelona’s next captain?

Sergio Busquets will wave farewell to Barcelona at the end of the season and will head off for a new challenge once his contract expires.

The veteran will leave a hole in Barca’s midfield and will also leave the captain’s armband up for grabs ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Early reports have suggested that Sergi Roberto will take over the captaincy, but we want to know what you think about who should wear the armband next season.

Should Roberto or Jordi Alba lead the team out? Or is to time for someone else up take over as club captain?

There are plenty of candidates to choose from too. Marc-Ander ter Stegen has been fourth captain this season but could he take over the role?

Ronald Araujo has long been tipped as Barca’s future captain - is this his time? Or maybe you think Frenkie de Jong or Robert Lewandowski could do a good job as skipper!

Vote in our poll and tell us what you think and why!