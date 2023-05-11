Pep Guardiola wants a big Barcelona send-off for Lionel Messi

Pep Guardiola has been talking about Lionel Messi and says he hopes one day to give the GOAT the send-off at Barcelona that he deserves.

Barcelona let Messi go to PSG in 2021, after being unable to extend his contract, but the forward did not get to say a proper goodbye to the Catalans.

Rumors persist that Messi could return this summer, but it still seems a difficult transfer for Barcelona to achieve due to their financial problems.

Guardiola has made it clear he hopes Messi does come back and wants to be at the Camp Nou to say goodbye to the GOAT at some point in the future.

“I’m a Barcelona fan, I’ve got my tickets [at Camp Nou], and I just hope that one day we can say goodbye to him as he deserves,” he said “He’s the greatest player of all time. “In the last 12 years or so, Barcelona had a ‘boom’ and that wouldn’t have been possible without him. And I’m not talking about numbers, but rather his involvement in the play, his beauty, his efficiency, his efficiency, everything. “I never would have thought that it would end as it did. I’m convinced that president [Joan] Laporta loves Leo, and since he left, he has said [Messi] deserves to have a farewell for the important figure that he is. “Leo helped our club become much greater than when he arrived. When a person is so big, you have to say goodbye in the right way. He left because of very difficult financial circumstances, for thousands of reasons that I’m not going to get into. “I hope the day comes when I’m in my seat and I can stand up and applaud, and say goodbye to Leo as he deserves. And I know that Joan [Laporta] is going to try, and Leo too, and he and his family will receive all the love that Barcelona fans have for him, with all the gratitude and respect for what he did for the club.” Source | ESPN

Messi’s father has come out and denied speculation this week that his son has already agreed a move to Saudi Arabia. Jorge Messi insisted on social media that a decision will only be communicated at the end of the season.