Rumor mill special - who will replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona?

Sergio Busquets only announced he was leaving Barcelona this morning but already the rumor mill has been busy popping out potential contenders to replace the club legend.

Here’s a look at the contenders:

Bruno Guimaraes in 2024?

A new name on the list is Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Diario AS reckon that the Brazilian is wanted by Barca, PSG and Liverpool..

Newcastle are hoping to secure his future with a new mega-deal, but if that doesn’t happen then Barcelona want to sign him in 2024.

The Catalans simply can’t afford the midfielder this summer, yet the report claims they could offer around €100 million for Bruno next year.

Amrabat in pole position

Over at Diario Sport the word is that Sofyan Amrabat is the current favorite to come in and replace Busquets this summer.

Barca came close to signing him in the winter and will try again at the end of the season, with an offer to Fiorentina of about €25m.

Amrabat’s brother has already said publicly the midfielder wanted to move, and he may push again for a transfer at the end of the season.

And the rest...

There are also a few more names on the list, which may get even longer between now and the end of the season.

Xavi’s preference is Martin Zubimendi (who is too expensive), while the club are thought to be keen on Ruben Neves (who doesn’t convince Xavi).

Real Betis’s Guido Rodriguez is also thought to be a possibility, even though the club have said recently they’ve heard nothing from Barca about the 29-year-old.