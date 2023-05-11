Does Lionel Messi’s farewell to Sergio Busquets prove sour relationship with Gerard Piqué?

“A ten out of ten as a player and as a person,” that was the verdict from Lionel Messi towards FC Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets, who announced today he is leaving at the end of the season.

It’s widely believed that Busquets will leave European football altogether, and Messi took some time to make a post on his official Instagram to praise his former teammate.

This has led some to claim that it’s more proof of a long-rumored split between Messi and Gerard Piqué, because the Argentine made no such post when the defender retired recently.

The two were longtime teammates and have shared as much time together as Messi and Busquets in the Barcelona first team. In fact, the relationship between Messi and Piqué stretches further, to when Messi first joined the Barcelona youth team that the Catalan defender was on.

Supposedly, the spat dates back to 2021. This was when Piqué reportedly told club president Joan Laporta to let Lionel Messi go for financial reasons. That led to a tearful Messi leaving Barcelona, his second home after his native Rosario, and joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Piqué’s lobbying was a betrayal in the Argentine’s eyes, or so they say.

Whether that’s true or not, who’s to say? But it has been reported in all major sports dailies in Spain, and certainly, Messi’s choices when it comes to Instagram post is fueling the speculation.