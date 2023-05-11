Derby preparations continue - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández and his men have continued their preparations for the Sunday 9pm CEST kick-off away to Espanyol, a game in which they know that victory would mathematically secure the league title.

Sergio Busquets to leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season - FC Barcelona

Sergio Busquets, one of the best players ever to represent the Club, will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season. The Barça midfielder announced his decision on Wednesday via social media in an emotional video in which he says "it has been an honour, a draw and a source of pride to have been able to wear this badge but everything must come to an end.

FC Barcelona captains react to Sergio Busquets' departure - FC Barcelona

The announcement that Sergio Busquets is leaving FC Barcelona has had a huge impact on the sports world. His three fellow captains, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba and Ter Stegen and spoken out about what they tag as "sad, difficult news."

Goodbye to the midfield metronome from the best FC Barcelona side ever - FC Barcelona

Few knew the name of Sergio Busquets when on 13 September 2008 coach Josep Guardiola decided to include him in the first team squad for the second league game of the season at home against Racing Santander.

Sevilla FC 1-1 FC Barcelona: Unbeaten run continues - FC Barcelona

With only two league games left, the Liga F champions Barça Women dropped their first points this season, the match ending 1-1 against Sevilla at a blustery Jesús Navas stadium, Crnogorčević grabbing the equaliser with just 10 minutes left on the clock.

Leo Messi's message to Sergio Busquets on Instagram - SPORT

Leo Messi didn't want to miss Sergio Busquets' farewell to Barça. With him, he shared great moments wearing the Barça shirt, where they won all the titles available and were an important part of one of the best Barça teams in history.

Pep Guardiola: I know Leo Messi will try to come back to Barca - SPORT

ESPN have released an interview with the Catalan coach where he opens up about Leo Messi and his possible departure from FC Barcelona.

Jordi Alba's heart-felt goodbye to Barca team-mate Sergio Busquets - SPORT

Jordi Alba was one of the first to say goodbye to Sergio Busquets after the news of his definitive departure from FC Barcelona. The Barça player, a teammate and friend of Busquets for many years, has shared a heartfelt message dedicated to the veteran midfielder.

Who is Diego Kochen, the USMNT goalkeeper training with Barça B? - SPORT

Barça B have guaranteed the future of one of the most promising players in the academy. Diego Kochen has signed a new deal and will be part of the U19 setup next year. He's tipped to have a bright future at Camp Nou, potentially in the first team, and at 16 is already training with the B team this week.

Meeting over Jordi Alba's future at Barcelona - SPORT

On the day that Sergio Busquets announced his departure from FC Barcelona, the club has also been working on the possible departure of another first team player, Jordi Alba, although he still has one year left on his contract with the club.

Amrabat in pole position as Barca hunt Busquets replacement - SPORT

FC Barcelona have been thinking about a replacement for Sergio Busquets for too long. The experiments within the squad have not been satisfactory. It's a chronic 'problem' to which, now, a solution will have to be found. There is no other way. The 'No 5' is leaving. One of the key figures in the best era in the club's history says goodbye.

Xavi has De Jong option as a replacement for Busquets - SPORT

Since signing for Barça, Frenkie de Jong has seen Sergio Busquets' name accompany any debate about his performance. Even before he was in the Blaugrana shirt, the story about the Dutchman seemed to be decided. He was coming to take over from Busquets.