Barcelona offer Ousmane Dembele contract until 2028 - report

Barcelona have reportedly offered French forward Ousmane Dembele a new contract that runs until 2028.

Both parties are keen for Dembele to stay at Barcelona but it seems the club want to secure his long-term future and offer him a deal that will keep him at the club until he’s 31.

Marca report that Barca are in a bit of a hurry to get the deal done, as Dembele’s release clause drops from 100 million euros to just 50m in June and July of this year.

The club are also hoping that Dembele’s future can be secured before Mateu Alemany departs at the end of the season.

It’s not clear what Dembele thinks of the proposal. The forward only signed a two-year deal last summer after seeing his previous deal expire.

Xavi has made it clear since taking over that Dembele is one of his first choice options in attack when he’s fit.

The Frenchman has played regularly since Xavi took over, aside from his latest lay-off, and could start on Sunday when Barca face Espanyol in La Liga.