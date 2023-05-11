AI company claims Martín Zubimendi and Orkun Kökçü are the best Sergio Busquets replacements

A well-known company which specializes in, among other things, artificial intelligence, has said that its AI has revealed that Martín Zubimendi and Orkun Kökçü are the best replacements for the outgoing Sergio Busquets.

Busquets has announced his intention to leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season, and Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) has long been linked as a potential replacement.

Kökçü, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be on Barcelona’s radar.

Olocip’s AI only considered holding midfielders, below 25 years of age, who have played at least 80 matches and 1000 minutes in their careers.

Zubimendi is the most similar to Busquets, being rated at 86% similar by the AI.

The top five most similar players to Busquets, in order, were: Zubimendi, Declan Rice (West Ham), Ibrahim Sangaré (PSV Eindhoven), Edson Álvarez (Ajax), and Kökçü (Feyenoord).

But while Kökçü was not rated to be quite as similar as the outgoing legend, he was rated as the most likely to succeed at Barcelona. They think that due to his ability to create play, he will fit into Barcelona’s passing game, despite needing to improve in defensive areas.

The best player in defensive qualities was said to be Rice, although he left a bit to be desired in offensive actions.

How correct are the AI’s recommendations? Is this the wave of the future, or just hype?