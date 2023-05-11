Barcelona plans to sign two midfielders as Sergio Busquets exits - report

FC Barcelona wants to sign two players as Sergio Busquets leaves next summer, according to a report.

İlkay Gündoğan is the main priority. The Manchester City midfielder would come on a free transfer, which is great for the Catalans. The question, however, is the salary. At the moment, he wants to be paid more than the club is willing to offer.

With Gündoğan, Gavi, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong, Xavi would have more than enough to choose from, even if Franck Kessie also leaves. In particular, Gündoğan or De Jong could play in Busquets’s place in the holding midfield role. But Xavi is said to want another defensive midfielder, who would be more of a defensive specialist.

Xavi’s priority would be to sign Gündoğan alongside Martín Zubimendi of Real Sociedad. But it’s understood that he will be too expensive, and will want to remain with La Real anyhow if they make the UEFA Champions League.

The option that could come to fruition is that of Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina. One of the standout players at the last FIFA World Cup, Amrabat tried to sign for the Catalan club in the past transfer window. It’s said he was willing to play practically for free, but in the end, his parent club did not agree to a deal.

Guido Rodríguez of Real Betis is said to be the backup option. The World Cup winner could be a solution if Fiorentina ask for too much money.

Then there’s Rúben Neves. The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder has been mentioned as a possible transfer to Barcelona, involving perhaps, a swap with Ansu Fati in the mix. It’s said that Neves is wanted more by the club’s executives than the coaching staff.