‘Busquets’ exit ‘is the beginning of the road for Messi to return’ to Barcelona - Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been talking about Lionel Messi’s possible return to Barcelona once again in the wake of news that Sergio Busquets will leave at the end of the season.

Busquets has announced he’s off once his contract expires, and Tebas thinks that the captain’s exit is a step towards the GOAT being able to head back to Barcelona.

“Busquets’s departure is the beginning of the road for Messi to return,” he told Cope. “But to reach the end, they still have to walk many meters. I’m not the one to give them the green light, it will be their economic control.”

It’s thought that Barcelona will also have to raise funds in sales in order for Messi to come back once his contract at PSG is up.

There’s interest in Messi from Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami, but it’s thought his first choice is to head back to the Camp Nou.

Messi’s dad has this week slammed reports a deal to move to Al-Hilal has already been agreed and said a decision will only be made at the end of the season.