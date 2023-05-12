Martin Zubimendi says he’s never thought about leaving Real Sociedad for Barcelona despite ongoing rumors linking him with a move to the Camp Nou.

The midfielder is thought to be Xavi’s preferred choice to replace Sergio Busquets, but his lofty price tag means a transfer is unlikely.

Zubimendi has now been asked about his future but made it clear he’s only really thinking about La Real right now.

“I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad, I’ve always said that,” “I have never even considered leaving. I love life here, at home, I’m so happy here. “The values of this club are the same as mine so I feel very good here. I’ve always said that I’m happy. I will keep saying it but it seems they [the media] don’t pay attention to me.” Source | Marca

Barca will now have to make decision about a replacement for Busquets after the captain announced he will leave at the end of the season. The club has options in the current squad but may try to bring in another player during the summer.