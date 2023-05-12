When can Barcelona win La Liga?

Barcelona are back in action this weekend and can seal the league title depending on a variety of results.

Xavi’s side start the weekend on 82 points, 13 ahead of Atletico Madrid and 14 clear of defending champions Real Madrid.

The Catalans do not play until Sunday night against Espanyol, but Real Madrid and Atletico are both in action before then.

Real Madrid are up first and host Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening, before Diego Simeone’s side take on bottom side Elche on Sunday afternoon.

If Atletico suffer a surprise defeat and Real Madrid drop points - then Barcelona will have won the title before they’ve even kicked-off against Espanyol.

Barcelona can also claim the title if both Madrid rivals win. A victory against Espanyol will secure a first league title since 2019.

The two sides drew 1-1 at the Camp Nou earlier this season, but Barca have not lost any of their last 14 away games against Espanyol in La Liga.