Karim Adeyemi drops Barcelona transfer hint

One of the bright young stars of world football, Karim Adeyemi, has dropped a possible hint about his desire to join FC Barcelona.

It all started a tweet from Opta, the football data company. They wrote “In 2023, Karim Adeyemi has been directly involved in a league goal every 64 minutes – this is the best ratio of any player in Europe’s top 5 leagues this calendar year to have played at least 500 minutes.”

A fan replied: “Best possible Ansu Fati replacement for barca.”

Both tweets were liked by Adeyemi, who plays for Borussia Dortmund.

The Munich-born 21-year-old forward, who started his senior career at Red Bull Salzburg, is considered one of the promises of German football. He was in the squad that went to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, though he did not play there.

In 2019, he was quoted as saying: “in the past, it has always been my dream to play together with the best player in the world - so with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. I want to play at a top club in a top league in any case. If that happens, I actually can’t complain.”