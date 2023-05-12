FC Barcelona News: 12 May 2023; Dembele contract offer made, Barca told Aubameyang price

Barcelona offer winger Ousmane Dembélé contract renewal until 2027 | Sport

Barcelona have offered Ousmane Dembele a new long-term contract at the club and hope an agreement can be reached soon.

Xavi calls up Juanda, a Colombian winger who scored 103 goals one year | Sport

Xavi has called up Colombian winger Juanda to first-team training. The 19-year-old once scored 103 goals in a year earlier in his career.

FC Barcelona official announcement | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have denied a report in El Confidencial which claimed the club had been fined 15 million by the Tax Office for irregular payments to players.

Busquets given farewell dinner by Barcelona squad | Football Espana

Sergio Busquets and the Barcelona squad were spotted out for dinner on Thursday following news the captain will leave at the end of the season.

Chelsea name asking price for Aubameyang as Barça interest continues | Sport

Barcelona remain interested in a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, with Chelsea willing to offload the striker for €4 or €5 million.

Inter Miami’s Neville on Busquets: “We hope he makes the right decision” | Miami Herald

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville is hoping that Sergio Busquets will move to his MLS side after leaving Barcelona. The midfielder is yet to announce his future plans.