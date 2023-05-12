Messi and Zubimendi top Xavi’s wanted list at Barcelona - report

Xavi has reportedly told Barcelona that his top two targets this summer are Lionel Messi and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Mundo Deportivo report that Xavi has made it clear he wants Messi back at the club once his contract at PSG expires this summer.

A transfer certainly looks very tricky, although La Liga president Javier Tebas has hinted it’s not impossible following news Sergio Busquets is set to depart.

The midfielder’s decision to call time on his Barca career also has Xavi wanting a replacement, with Zubimendi still his preferred choice.

Xavi has told Barca to make a real effort to land the Real Sociedad star even though he’d cost around 60 million euros.

The coach prefers Zubimendi to other options, including Sofyan Amrabat, and thinks his signing would be a smart investment as he could play for the club for a decade.

Yet Zubimendi has made it clear he’d be reluctant to leave La Real. The midfielder said just this week that he’s never even considered quitting the Basque club.

Signing either player looks a tough ask this summer, given Barca’s finances, will Xavi get what he wants in the transfer window?