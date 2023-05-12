Are Xavi and Barcelona on collision course over Ruben Neves?

Barcelona and Xavi appear to be at odds when it comes to midfield targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

A new report from ESPN claims the club are “making progress” on a deal for Ruben Neves, even though Xavi “prefers other targets.”

Xavi’s preferred midfield choice seems to be Martin Zubimendi. The problem is that he will not come cheap and Barca would struggle to afford him this summer.

Meanwhile, president Joan Laporta has a good relationship with Neves’s agent Jorge Mendes and seems to be trying to get a deal done.

ESPN reckon that Xavi isn’t keen on Neves because he is “unconvinced he is a fit for his style of play.” There have been suggestions previously that Xavi thinks Neves is not good enough defensively for his team.

Neves could well be on the move this summer, as he’s about to head into the final year of his contract at Wolves and has reportedly attracted interest from other clubs as well as Barca.

The midfielder has previously openly flirted with Barcelona, saying he would love to play for the Catalan giants if the opportunity arose, which suggests if a deal is offered he’d be happy to agree.

ESPN reckon that Laporta will continue to work on a deal, despite Xavi’s reservations, which really doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense.