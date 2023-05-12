Barcelona to face Real Madrid, Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus on pre-season tour of United States

Barcelona have confirmed they will head to the United States for a pre-season tour once again and will play four matches.

The Catalans will take on Real Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus and Arsenal as they prepare for the 2023-24 campaign.

Here’s how the fixture list is looking:

22 July - Barcelona vs Juventus, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara.

26 July - Arsenal vs Barcelona, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood.

29 July - Barcelona vs Real Madrid, AT&T Stadium, Arlington.

1 August - AC Milan vs Barcelona, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Barcelona’s first two games will take place in California, before the Catalans head to Dallas for the Clasico. The final game against Milan will take place in Las Vegas.

The matches are part of a six-team tour also involving Manchester United and called the ‘Soccer Champions Tour’.

Here’s a look at the other fixtures:

July 23 - Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, The Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena.

July 25 - Real Madrid vs. Manchester United, NRG Stadium, Houston.

July 27 - Juventus vs. AC Milan, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson.

August 2 - Juventus vs. Real Madrid. Camping World Stadium, Orlando.