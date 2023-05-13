Barcelona VP explains why Mateu Alemany is leaving for Aston Villa

Barcelona’s economic vice-president Eduard Romeu has discussed Mateu Alemany imminent departure from the club and explained why he’s leaving.

Alemany has announced he’s off next month and is expected to join Premier League side Aston Villa.

Romeu says the Villans made an offer that Alemany simply couldn’t refuse.

“Mateu could not say no,” he said. “They put an astronomical salary on the table. And, on top of that, they give him a blank chequebook. It’s very hard to say no.”

The Barcelona chief also went on to praise Alemany and admitted his exit is a big blow to the Catalan giants.

“Mateu is a phenomenon. He has done a great job. I got along very well (with him). I don’t understand football at all, but he used to speak my language. (His departure) is very bad news for us,” he added. “I would like to be able to offer him a blank cheque, although the regulations wouldn’t allow us. In the Premier League, they are more flexible. I am convinced that he will create a team that will make a big splash.” Source | L’Esportiu

Barcelona are yet to announce who will replace Alemany, although it’s thought that Deco is an option to take up the role.