Poll results: Who should be Barcelona’s next captain?

Barcelona will be in need of a new captain once Sergio Busquets departs at the end of the season when his contract expires.

So, we asked you who should take over the captain’s armband in our latest poll which saw over 2,000 votes cast.

There were five players who garnered the most votes but a clear winner in goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Germany international scooped 47% of the vote, miles clear of nearest challenger Ronald Araujo on 23%.

Next up was Dutchman Frenkie de Jong on 9%, while Jordi Alba and Robert Lewandowski both scooped 5% of the vote.

Sergi Roberto, Pedri and Gavi were the only other players who received any votes in our poll.

Ter Stegen was named Barcelona’s fourth captain earlier this season and spoke of his “enormous” pride at being handed the responsibility at the time.

The goalkeeper has gone on to enjoy a sensational season at Barcelona, keeping 25 clean sheets so far in La Liga, and playing a key role in the team’s charge towards the title.