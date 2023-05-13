FC Barcelona return to the United States for preseason tour - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona men’s first team will repeat the last season’s destination and travel once again to the United States for their preseason tour, BARÇA ON TOUR: US 2023, in which they will play a total of four matches, all against European opposition.

Champions without kicking a ball... or when playing away? - FC Barcelona

We take a look at every time Barça were crowned league champions under either scenario, which is precisely what could happen this weekend

The trophy tour plan Barca have to celebrate men's and women's titles - SPORT

If Barça are confirmed as champions of LaLiga Santander 2022/23 this matchday against Espanyol, the club will celebrate the league title with the customary open-top bus procession through the streets of Barcelona on Monday 15 May. However, this season it will take place together with the women's team, who won the Liga F title on April 30 after beating Sporting Huelva after a sensational season.

First meeting between Deco and Xavi ahead of the summer - SPORT

Although he has not yet been announced in the role, Anderson da Souza -- 'Deco' -- is tipped to be FC Barcelona's next director of football. He is the best placed and the meeting the other day at president Joan Laporta's house, during the Real Madrid-Manchester City game, leaves him on track.

Angel Di Maria appears on Barcelona radar again per Tuttosport - SPORT

Angel Di Maria has been rumoured to be a Barca target for years, but his arrival has never really taken off. The Argentine international is finishing his contract with Juventus and has a renewal offer from the Italian side but has not yet signed on. Tuttosport claim that Di Maria could be thinking about other options such as returning to his country or trying to join Barca, who are looking for a top-class left winger for next season.

Barça pres. Laporta meets with coach Xavi to step up transfer plans - SPORT

While waiting to get the LaLiga title over the line, Barcelona are working hard on planning for next season. With the certainty that the green light will be given to the viability plan presented to LaLiga, they are preparing for another summer full of names and moves to strengthen the squad.

The reason for Barça midfielder Franck Kessie's express trip to Paris - SPORT

One of the images of Thursday was at the private flight terminal at El Prat Airport. Just after training, Franck Kessie appeared alone and with a suitcase to catch a flight. The Ivorian midfielder took advantage of the rest day that Xavi gave (this Friday) to make an express getaway, since this Saturday (11:00) the squad will be in again for the last training session before Espanyol-Barça.

Atletico won't accept Barça's Ferran Torres in exchange for Carrasco - SPORT

The exchange between FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid involving Ferran Torres and Yannick Carrasco is complicated. According to AS, the Rojiblancos will not accept players in exchange for the Belgian. If Barça want him, they will have to pay the €19 million agreed clause.