WATCH: Xavi shows he’s still got it with impressive skill in Barcelona training

Barcelona manager Xavi showed he certainly hasn’t lost his touch during training with the team on Saturday.

The coach was spotted nonchalantly chipping the ball up and through a basketball hoop with one swish of his right foot.

Check out his bit of skill below:

Xavi was obviously one of the best midfielders in the club’s history but spoke ahead of Saturday’s match against Espanyol about how he hopes the club’s youngsters can surpass his feats at the Camp Nou.

“I think we are starting a new era in this sense,” he told reporters. “We are working now to have another great era in midfield, like Gavi, Pedri - these footballers can also beat us and be better than us. We have great players from La Masia, especially in midfield.”

Pedri and Gavi are the club’s brightest hopes currently and are set to win their first La Liga title this season. Xavi was 19 when he won the league for the first time for Barca.