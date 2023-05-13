 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Xavi shows he’s still got it with impressive skill in Barcelona training

Check this out...

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
FC Barcelona Training Session Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona manager Xavi showed he certainly hasn’t lost his touch during training with the team on Saturday.

The coach was spotted nonchalantly chipping the ball up and through a basketball hoop with one swish of his right foot.

Check out his bit of skill below:

Xavi was obviously one of the best midfielders in the club’s history but spoke ahead of Saturday’s match against Espanyol about how he hopes the club’s youngsters can surpass his feats at the Camp Nou.

“I think we are starting a new era in this sense,” he told reporters. “We are working now to have another great era in midfield, like Gavi, Pedri - these footballers can also beat us and be better than us. We have great players from La Masia, especially in midfield.”

Pedri and Gavi are the club’s brightest hopes currently and are set to win their first La Liga title this season. Xavi was 19 when he won the league for the first time for Barca.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes