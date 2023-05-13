WATCH: Barcelona loanee Ez Abde scores another stunner for Osasuna

Barcelona loanee Ez Abde was on target again for Osasuna on Saturday in La Liga with another eye-catching goal in his team’s clash with Almeria.

The hosts were already 1-0 up when Abde doubled their lead five minutes into the second half.

Abde picked up possession on the left, drifted into the penalty area and then curled a right-footed shot that beat the goalkeeper and flew into the top corner.

Check it out below:

Ez Abde rocket against Almeria ⚽pic.twitter.com/w8dxIDwJdy — rinta (@MoroccanGrinta) May 13, 2023

The goal is Abde’s fourth in La Liga this season and shows once again the Morocco international’s tremendous potential.

Abde will return from his loan at the end of the season, but it’s still not clear if he will stay at Barca or move away either on loan or permanently.

Of course, if he keeps on banging in the goals like this though, it will surely be an easy decision for Xavi and Barcelona to make.