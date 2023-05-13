Controversial referee Mateu Lahoz given guard of honour after La Liga clash

Controversial La Liga referee Mateu Lahoz received a guard of honour after taking charge of Osasuna’s win over Almeria on Saturday.

Lahoz is expected to retire at the end of the season and Osasuna decided to offer up some respect to the match official after their victory.

The referee has become well known throughout the footballing world for his card-happy officiating that has infuriated/entertained/frustrated fans over the years.

Osasuna gave Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who's in his final season as a LaLiga referee, a guard of honor after their match against Almería.



Lahoz is walking away after what’s been a tough season. He was sent home from the World Cup after taking charge of Argentina’s win over the Netherlands which featured 15 yellow cards, a red card and angered plenty of players.

Frenkie de Jong called him “scandalous” after the match, while Lionel Messi was also pretty scathing in his comments after the game.

Lahoz followed that up with another disasterclass in the derby between Barça and Espanyol on New Year’s Eve, handing out 15 yellows and four reds (one rescinded) making La Liga history along the way.

Xavi said after the game that Lahoz was handing out cards for no reason and lost control of the match.

The Barcelona coach has also previously said he likes Lahoz, but he won’t be seeing too much more of him, with the referee due to call it a day at the end of the season.