Mateu Alemany makes transfer promise to Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Mateu Alemany has reportedly made a transfer promise to Barcelona president Joan Laporta and has said he will not try to sign any of the club’s players once he joins Aston Villa.

Ferran Torres has already been linked with a move to Villa Park, since Alemany’s departure has been announced, but Diario Sport reckons the sporting director will not be shopping at the Camp Nou.

Alemany has told Laporta he won’t try to sign Barca players “as a measure of respect for the club” ahead of his move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Barcelona do need to sell players this summer to raise funds and cut the wage bill and stars such as Torres, Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Eric Garcia have all been linked with English clubs recently.

The Catalans have confirmed that Alemany is still prepared to work for the club throughout the summer “even if it should be at the final moments of the transfer window” but are looking for a replacement.

The sporting director hasn’t spoken publicly since his exit was confirmed but did say last month he was expecting an “interesting” summer at Barcelona.