FC Barcelona announce squad for La Liga match against Espanyol

Xavi Hernández has called up 22 players for Sunday’s derby

By Renato Gonçalves
Getafe CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana play the biggest game of their season as they face crosstown rivals Espanyol in a massive derby at the RCDE Stadium with a chance to win La Liga, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

Xavi has a full first team squad healthy and available for selection for the first time since January, which is great news considering the importance of the game. Sergi Roberto has made a quicker recovery than expected from his hamstring injury and is back in the group, which has no Barça Atlètic or under-19 players this time.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Gavi

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!

