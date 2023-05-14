WELCOME TO THE RCDE STADIUM!!! The home of Espanyol in Cornellà is the site of a gigantic crosstown Derby between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one needing a win to mathematically clinch the La Liga title. Barça can start the celebrations against their local rivals in their stadium, but the home team wants to avoid that party and get a crucial result in their fight against relegation. This is a big one, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 34

Date/Time: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: RCDE Stadium, Cornellà de Lobregat, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechea

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN (USA), ITV 4 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar La Liga (Spain), Not Available (Canada), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV, ITVX (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game!