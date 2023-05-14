Squad announced for the derby - FC Barcelona

Sunday brings an enticing trip to Espanyol in search of confirmation of the domestic title. And Xavi Hernández has named the squad, where the big news is the return from injury of Sergi Roberto.

Xavi: 'We're 200% ready for this' - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona coach looks ahead to a huge derby against a "much improved" Espanyol

FC Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Club: Victory in final home fixture - FC Barcelona

After dropping their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw with Sevilla midweek, the Barça women were back at Estadi Johan Cruyff for the last time this season on Saturday to make it 15 wins out of 15 in home games.

Mateu Alemany and Barcelona's secret pact - SPORT

Mateo Alemany, FC Barcelona's sporting director, has made a commitment to Joan Laporta, Barcelona's president, not to touch Xavi Hernandez's squad during the configuration of Aston Villa's next season.

Xavi's gesture to Gerard Pique ahead of title parade - SPORT

In the press conference prior to the match against Espanyol, the most talked about topic was the possibility of Barça going on to win the title. Barça are depending on themselves to lift the trophy, with a win doing the trick, and in view of this possibility, Xavi Hernández was asked if they would welcome Gerard Pique to the potential parade.

Xavi on the exit of Alemany and future of Cruyff and Deco - SPORT

Xavi Hernández spoke about the provisional situation of the club's sporting management in the run-up to the Catalan derby to be played this Sunday at the RCDE Stadium and the work carried out by Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff in the last two seasons, as well as the possible incorporation of Deco da Souza as a new sporting director.

Barça optimistic about signing Manchester City midfielder Gündogan - SPORT

Ilkay Gündogan is one of FC Barcelona's targets to strengthen their squad for next season. The German midfielder's contract with Manchester City expires on 30 June and the Catalan giants, who have been keeping a close eye on the free-agent market for several years, are optimistic that they can convince the 32-year-old to join them. In the last few days, significant progress has been made in the negotiations.