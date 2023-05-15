Laporta vows to do ‘everything we can’ to bring Messi back to Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has vowed to do all he can to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona this summer from PSG.

The forward has been linked with a return but it’s not clear yet if Barcelona will be able to make the deal happen.

Yet Laporta was in bullish mood after seeing Barca crowned champions.

Barça president Joan Laporta: “We will do everything we can to bring Leo Messi back to Barcelona”, told @JijantesFC #FCB pic.twitter.com/BSEF0sbl02 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2023

The president also said he’s already thinking about next season’s team and is confident there were will be reinforcements coming.

“We are already working on next year’s team. We hope to be able to reinforce the team,” he said. “We are in an austerity plan at the club to be able to have enough fair-play to allow us to improve the team. We are doing our homework to be able to have an even more competitive team next season.”

Laporta also paid tribute to Xavi, who has now won the league in Spain as both a player and a manager.

“Xavi has been decisive. Apart from his knowledge of football, he has knowledge of the institution, of the style,” he added. “He has worked hard so that we can offer quality football. He has been decisive. He deserves congratulations. We have a great coach. We are very happy.” Source | Marca

Barcelona continue to be linked with a host of players, although it’s been reported that Martin Zubimendi and Lionel Messi are Xavi’s two priorities this summer.