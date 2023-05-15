 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Laporta vows to do ‘everything we can’ to bring Messi back to Barcelona

The president is hoping for transfers

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Sporting Club de Huelva - Liga F Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has vowed to do all he can to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona this summer from PSG.

The forward has been linked with a return but it’s not clear yet if Barcelona will be able to make the deal happen.

Yet Laporta was in bullish mood after seeing Barca crowned champions.

The president also said he’s already thinking about next season’s team and is confident there were will be reinforcements coming.

“We are already working on next year’s team. We hope to be able to reinforce the team,” he said.

“We are in an austerity plan at the club to be able to have enough fair-play to allow us to improve the team. We are doing our homework to be able to have an even more competitive team next season.”

Laporta also paid tribute to Xavi, who has now won the league in Spain as both a player and a manager.

“Xavi has been decisive. Apart from his knowledge of football, he has knowledge of the institution, of the style,” he added. “He has worked hard so that we can offer quality football. He has been decisive. He deserves congratulations. We have a great coach. We are very happy.”

Source | Marca

Barcelona continue to be linked with a host of players, although it’s been reported that Martin Zubimendi and Lionel Messi are Xavi’s two priorities this summer.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes