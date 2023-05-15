Balde, Pedri and Busquets react to Barcelona’s La Liga title win

Barcelona players have been busy celebrating winning La Liga after beating local rivals Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday night.

A host of players were happy to share their thoughts after the match, including Balde who picked up a goal and an assist in the win.

“It’s a dream come true that I’ve been working on since I arrived at the club. It’s a very happy night,” he told Barca TV after the win.

Pedri is also a La Liga champion for the first time in his career and said it’s worth the wait.

“It was about time, I´ve been here for three years and I haven´t won the championship,” he said. “I’m very happy to win this title. Today we wanted to win at this stadium and we gave it our all. Without this group, we would not have won this title.”

And then there’s captain Sergio Busquets, who has won La Liga for the ninth time in his career. It’s also his last before he walks away from the club in the summer and he couldn’t be happier.

“I wanted to leave winning titles. An important one like LaLiga,” he said. “I am very happy to leave like this. I have had a lot of recognition, I have been there for many years, I have had records and I am happy to be able to go out like this.”