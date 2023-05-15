WATCH: Laporta gets drenched as he joins in Barcelona’s title celebrations

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was quick to join in the celebrations after the Catalan giants won the title on Sunday night at Espanyol.

Celebrations on the pitch were cut short by Espanyol fans but continued in the dressing room after the final whistle.

Laporta was spotted joining in some pretty epic scenes. The president starts off by getting soaked by Raphinha but is not at all bothered as he catches up with the players and gets well and truly stuck in.

Check it out:

The Barcelona president was in good mood after the win, promising to do all he can to bring Lionel Messi back this summer from PSG and saying he’s hopeful of reinforcements in the summer.

Meanwhile, the Barcelona players will continue their celebrations on Monday. The club have confirmed the men’s and women’s teams will have an open top bus tour through the city to celebrate both league titles, starting at Camp Nou at 6pm local time.