We are the champions! FC Barcelona have beaten Espanyol in Cornellà to mathematically clinch the club's 27th league title and the first under Xavi Hernández. It has happened with four games still in hand and completes a fabulous season in which the Spanish Super Cup trophy was also conquered in Saudi Arabia.

Barça needed just one win from their last five games to mathematically clinch the Liga title. And they have done it at the first time of asking. And they have done it in style. And in a local derby, no less!

The Barça coach and players reveal their emotions after clinching league title at city rivals Espanyol

Time to celebrate - on Monday from 6pm CEST, the league title open top bus parade will start to celebrate the victories of both the men's and women's team, the 27th for the men and 8th for the women.

The Canaletes fountain at the top of Las Ramblas in Barcelona is the traditional gathering place for fans after winning major titles. And this Sunday, we got to witness scenes like never before this side of the pandemic, as supporters flooded en masse to the city centre, waving flags, tooting their horns and chanting songs in celebration of FC Barcelona's 27th Liga title.

Barça fans have it clear with Leo Messi. In the midst of the LaLiga title celebrations, Canaletas had a clear message: "Messi, Messi, Messi! The return of the star is an illusion for a good part of the culés and so they wanted to transmit it.

Barcelona's president Joan Laporta was happy at the end of the match at Espanyol because of the victory that meant winning the LaLiga title on a special stage, the first of his second term as head of the club: "It has been a Sunday of joy for all the fans to celebrate. I hope it is the first of many titles," he said.