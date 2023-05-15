 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he’s smoothed things over with Lionel Messi

The two are back on speaking terms

By Gill Clark
Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Joan Laporta has been talking about Lionel Messi again and claims he has managed to smooth things over with the GOAT.

The president spoke after seeing Barca win La Liga and claimed he will do everything possible to bring Messi back to the club.

Laporta has now given another interview and says he’s back on speaking terms with Messi and also addressed rumors about a Saudi move for the World Cup winner.

“I have spoken with him recently to rectify the situation after I had to put the club before everything, even him, the best player in the world,” Laporta said.

“It was a pleasant conversation. We have recovered the relationship we have had for many years.

“With all due respect to Saudi Arabia — where a lot of good work and investment is taking place around the league there — Barca is Barca.

“Barca is his home. Barca can compete with anyone. The history this club has and the feeling of our 400 million supporters is so strong.”

Source | TV3

Messi was whistled again by PSG supporters at the weekend, while Barca fans chanted his name on Sunday night after seeing the team crowned champions of Spain again.

