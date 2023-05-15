IN PICS: Party time! Barcelona celebrate winning La Liga with open top bus parade

Barcelona clinched the league title on Sunday night at Espanyol and have already been out on the streets of the city celebrating their triumph.

The men’s team were joined by the women’s team for an open top bus parade through Barcelona on Monday evening much to the delight of thousands of fans.

Just look at how many supporters were at the Camp Nou to greet the players at the start of their parade.

And here’s the view from the top with manager Xavi joining his title-winning players and blowing kisses to the crowds below.

It wasn’t long before the Cant del Barça was heard being sung throughout the city as the team bus made its way through the streets.

There were also plenty of chants of ‘Campeones’ as Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Co. enjoyed their first ever La Liga triumph.

They just LOVE this Club here in Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/aqjsSVezW5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 15, 2023

And don’t miss Lewandowski busting some moves.

Ojo que Lewy se anima con los prohibidos pic.twitter.com/G6S53cAeNo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 15, 2023

The celebrations will undoubtedly continue into the night as the players enjoy themselves after a long season. Xavi’s side are expected to pick up their trophy on Saturday when they take on Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.