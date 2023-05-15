 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

IN PICS: Party time! Barcelona celebrate winning La Liga with open top bus parade

Time for some fun

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
  • All aboard! Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Campeones! Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images
  • Alexia gets in on the action Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Lewy! Give us a wave! Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Party time in Catalunya Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Frenkie! Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • What a lot of people Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images
  • Gavi! Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images
  • A wave from the boss Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images
  • A sea of blaugrana Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona clinched the league title on Sunday night at Espanyol and have already been out on the streets of the city celebrating their triumph.

The men’s team were joined by the women’s team for an open top bus parade through Barcelona on Monday evening much to the delight of thousands of fans.

Just look at how many supporters were at the Camp Nou to greet the players at the start of their parade.

And here’s the view from the top with manager Xavi joining his title-winning players and blowing kisses to the crowds below.

It wasn’t long before the Cant del Barça was heard being sung throughout the city as the team bus made its way through the streets.

There were also plenty of chants of ‘Campeones’ as Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Co. enjoyed their first ever La Liga triumph.

And don’t miss Lewandowski busting some moves.

The celebrations will undoubtedly continue into the night as the players enjoy themselves after a long season. Xavi’s side are expected to pick up their trophy on Saturday when they take on Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes