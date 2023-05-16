 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona will have to pay £45m to land Ruben Neves - report

Wolves have named their price

By Gill Clark
Barcelona will reportedly have to pay £45 million if they are to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves in the summer transfer window.

Neves continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, although it seems there is a bit of conflict at the club regarding the midfielder.

Joan Laporta is thought to be keen to land Neves, while Xavi reportedly wants to sign Martin Zubimendi instead.

The latest update on Neves comes from the Daily Telegraph who reckon that Wolves will let the Portugal international go this summer but only for £45 million.

The report reckons that Barcelona are “poised to make an approach” shortly for Neves and reckons Wolves are not interested in a swap deal or “any player plus cash proposals.”

Previous speculation has suggested Ansu Fati could be used as part of a deal to bring Neves to the Camp Nou, even though the youngster’s made it clear he wants to stay.

