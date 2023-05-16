Who is Barcelona’s player of the season for 2022-23?

Barcelona have been crowned champions of La Liga with four games left to play after beating Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday.

Xavi’s side sit 14 points clear and can’t be caught after a truly impressive campaign that has brought 27 wins, 4 draws and just 3 defeats so far in 2022-23.

The team’s defence has been incredible, conceding just 13 goals, while in attack there have been 64 goals from the Catalans.

So, we want to know which player do YOU think has shone the brightest for Barcelona this season?

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski has enjoyed a superb debut campaign, netting 21 times this season and looks set to win the Pichichi award.

Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele have brought assists and goals from the flanks, while in midfield Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, and Gavi have all been key for Xavi’s side.

And then there’s the defence. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is in the midst of a record-breaking campaign and has kept an amazing 25 clean sheets so far.

Yet the German has been helped out by the likes of Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde at the back.

So now it’s over to you. Vote in our poll and let us know who you think is Barca’s player of the season and why in the comments below!