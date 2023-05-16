Xavi tells Barcelona he wants Raphinha to stay - report

Xavi has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to keep hold of Raphinha amid speculation the Brazilian could be sold this summer.

The rumor mill has been busy talking up a huge move for Raphinha, with a return to the Premier League thought to be on the cards.

However, Xavi is keen for Raphinha to continue at Barcelona and has told the club to forget about selling him, according to UOL.

Raphinha also seems to have made it pretty clear he’s going nowhere this summer.

Raphinha sends message on his future: “I’m very happy to win this title here at Barça, it's better than I imagined”. #FCB



“For sure next season we will try to achieve more”. pic.twitter.com/FFqNa5kvjb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2023

Barcelona need to make sales this summer to reduce the wage bill and raise funds, but it’s increasingly unclear which players may leave.

Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres have all been linked with exits, but it seems all three players have no intention of going anywhere this summer.

Fringe players and loanees such as Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet may well be sold but may not raise enough money for Barcelona to bring in the players they want.