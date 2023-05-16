PSG target Bernardo Silva as Lionel Messi’s replacement - report

Paris Saint-Germain have already identified the star they’d like to sign if Lionel Messi ends up leaving, and it happens to be a player long linked to FC Barcelona.

According to a French newspaper, PSG see Bernardo Silva of Manchester City as the ideal replacement for the Argentine, should he depart after on a free transfer.

Messi’s potential return to the club that gave him his breakthrough is one of the biggest stories in the transfer market. It is said that Messi prefers a return to Barcelona above all other options. However, nothing has been decided yet.

From Paris they say the team will need a new playmaker if the Argentine leaves, and Silva is the best candidate for the job. While he does not have the goal threat that Messi has, the Portuguese star can help out more in defensive duties.

Coincidentally, Silva has long been targeted by Barcelona, although the rumors say that PSG could now be considered the favorites to land the City player. He has 2 years left on his deal, and it’s understood a transfer would cost around 80 million euro.