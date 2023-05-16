WATCH: Pedri’s generous gesture to Ansu Fati during Barcelona’s title celebrations

Barcelona celebrated their La Liga triumph on Monday with an open top bus parade through the city’s streets and were met by thousands of fans.

There was a particularly sweet moment when Pedri was spotted gesturing to fans to cheer for Ansu Fati.

Supporters were quick to respond by singing the forward’s name which certainly put a smile on his team-mate’s face.

Pedri asking the Barcelona fans at the parade to sing Ansu Fati's name ❤️



(via @forcabarca_ar) pic.twitter.com/30QfG1D9ls — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 15, 2023

We all know this has been a tough season for Fati. The 20-year-old has put his injury problems behind him but hasn’t been able to rediscover his best form.

He’s also had to put up with his father hitting out at the club for his lack of game time and all sorts of rumors about his future at the club.

Fati has said he wants to stay and was also offered some backing from president Joan Laporta after Barca’s title win.

“Ansu has recovered from injury and is getting more involved in the team. Yesterday he had minutes against Espanyol and last week he played almost the whole game,” he told TV3. “We are counting on him, he is a Barça player and we want him with us. He is a quality footballer and integrated in the team. He wants to succeed at Barça. The technical management will have to decide what happens with him. We will see how it goes.”

Fati still seems to be facing an uncertain future at Barca. The club need to make sales and may have a tough decision to make if an attractive offer arrives.