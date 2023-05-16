Xavi urges Jordi Cruyff to stay at Barcelona

Xavi has been spotted urging Jordi Cruyff to stay at Barcelona during Monday’s open top bus parade to celebrate the team’s La Liga win.

Cruyff’s future is looking a little uncertain at present, with the Dutchman thought to be considering his options.

Xavi was spotted chanting “Jordi, stay!” as Barcelona made their way through the city’s streets.

Gritos de Jordi (Cruyff) quédate en el autocar de los campeones a la altura de Plaza Urquinaona. El staff pide su continuidad, pero da la sensación de que tiene pie y medio fuera del club. #fcbarcelona #jijantes #RuaBarçaTV3 #ruaFCB pic.twitter.com/1VIXftmaKb — Marc Sebastià (@marcsevi26) May 15, 2023

Barcelona have already confirmed Mateu Alemany is off this summer, which will mean some restructuring is set to take place, and more will be needed if Cruyff also heads for the exit.

The latest rumors have claimed Cruyff has asked Barcelona for some time to think about whether he’ll continue at the club or look for a new challenge.

Deco has been tipped to take over Alemany’s position as sporting director, and president Joan Laporta admitted on Monday he’s an option.

“Deco, who already works with us as the club’s representative in Brazil, could make the leap to the technical secretariat,” he told TV3.

“In case he becomes sporting director, he would have to leave his agency. We talked about it some time ago and it seems that now it is better for him.”