Should Barcelona move for João Cancelo?

Bayern Munich will not exercise a purchase clause for João Cancelo, who has been on loan from Manchester City, according to Sky Sports.

He’s unsettled at City, with Pep Guardiola choosing other options ahead of him and rumors of the player having a difficult attitude when he doesn’t start. That means he’s likely to be on the transfer market again this summer.

Barcelona are looking for a right-back after Héctor Bellerín failed to make an impression since joining. Jules Koundé has started most matches there, but prefers to play at center-back.

The Catalans’ #1 target is Villarreal’s Juan Foyth. The 25-year-old Argentine has progressed since his time at Tottenham Hotspur and is considered one of La Liga’s top defenders. His price, however, could be an issue.

Some Catalan news outlets have linked Cancelo with Barcelona, but it seems he’s more of a backup option to Foyth than anything at the moment.

However, Barcelona will need to be judicious with how they spend their money, particularly as they hope to register Lionel Messi’s contract in accordance with La Liga’s salary rules.

Cancelo, then, could be a budget-friendly option. The Portuguese star was, until recently, considered one of the best fullbacks in the world. He’s 28, though he will be 29 at the end of the month. So while he’s not terribly young, he’s hardly old either. Players are extending their careers past 30 all the time now.

The issue is the contract, and what City will demand in terms of a transfer fee. If they don’t have buyers and become desperate to move him, they might take a loan. However, if there is demand for him, they might expect a bigger fee.

Then there’s the player’s wages. He may demand a contract befitting the star power his name carries. That will probably turn Barcelona off.

Foyth and Cancelo are two different types of players as well. The Argentine is a part-time centerback, and so he’s not as fast or as good attacking with the ball. Cancelo, on the other hand, is very fast, can deliver good crosses, and can even take good shots from long distance.

Cancelo can play either left- or right-back, and in fact, could be considered a left-back first. However, he is primarily right-footed, so he has no issues playing on the right. He’s also adept with his left, which makes him very versatile.

He represents somewhat of a risk because he’s had a down year, and the fact that two big teams are looking elsewhere is a warning flag. However, there is no reward without risk. Had he had another banner season at City, there would be no chance Barcelona could get him. Even if City were willing to negotiate, the fee and wages would be astronomical.

So, is Cancelo the right man for Barcelona? Is it Foyth? Or should the Catalan club look elsewhere? Let us know in the comments.