Barcelona confirm Jordi Cruyff’s departure

Barcelona have confirmed that Jordi Cruyff will leave his post at the club at the end of June.

The Dutchman’s future has been in the spotlight in the last few days, and Xavi has been spotted urging Cruyff to stay during the team’s title celebrations.

However, it’s now been confirmed Cruyff will leave, meaning Barcelona must find a replacement. The club are already looking for someone to take over from Mateu Alemany.

Jordi Cruyff to leave FC Barcelona on June 30 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 16, 2023

Here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff will not be renewing his contract at the end of the current season due to his wish to embark on new professional endeavours. “He announced his decision this Tuesday morning to president Joan Laporta at an emotional meeting in which he explained that after two years in his position, he is leaving to face new challenges. “Cruyff has said that he is committed to assisting the club in its transition towards a new executive structure, and will be offering his full support with the closure of outstanding operations in the summer transfer market. “He also most sincerely thanked the president for his trust and for offering him the chance to come to FC Barcelona two years ago.”

The loss of both Cruyff and Alemany is a blow to Barcelona and means a busy summer for the club just got a whole lot busier, with Joan Laporta needing to find replacements.