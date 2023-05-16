‘They’ve been incredible’ - Pep Guardiola praises Barcelona after Xavi’s side win La Liga

Pep Guardiola has praised Barcelona after seeing Xavi’s side clinch the league title on Sunday with a 4-2 win over Espanyol.

The former Barcelona boss said he’s happy to see the Catalans top of the pile in Spain once again and thinks they fully deserve their trophy.

“It’s good to see them win the league again after everything they went through. It’s a big moment. They’ve been incredible, also defensively,” he told reporters. “They overcame the absences of important players like Pedri. More than deserving winners.” “I sent a congratulatory message to Xavi and another to the President, who still hasn’t replied to me. Knowing Laporta, I can imagine him still partying.”

Guardiola is currently trying to land the treble with Manchester City. The team are top of the Premier League table, into the FA Cup final and preparing for a Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.