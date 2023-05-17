Time to shine for Pablo Torre at Barcelona

With La Liga wrapped up, FC Barcelona will be able to rotate players and give some of the ones that lacked regular minutes time on the pitch.

One of the chief beneficiaries of this policy could be Pablo Torre. The 20-year-old midfielder who made his name at Racing Santander has not had many minutes this season. Since the beginning of January, he has only played about 50 minutes, spread across four matches. Needless to say, he has not gotten to develop any kind of rhythm.

There have been talks about a possible loan, but Xavi has prioritized keeping Torre by his side to help him improve and gain more playing time. Regardless, these remaining league games could give him more time to stake his case either to stay at Barcelona or to find a team willing to give him a chance on loan.

There is also the chance that he could play with Barça Atlètic and help them gain promotion. However, that would take him away from the first team’s trip to play Vissel Kobe in Japan.